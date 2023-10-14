 Bhopal: Medical Board To Determine Exemption From Election Duty On Health Reasons
Board will issue certificates to applicants after conducting medical examinations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Medical Board has been constituted to examine the applications and issue certificates for exemption from election duty on the basis of health reasons during the Legislative Assembly Elections 2023. In fact, many officials have given applications for exemption from election duty. Therefore, considering it, the administration has constituted a medical board to verify the facts and their medical examination. Documents will be verified and their health check up will be conducted by medical boards.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said the Medical Board will work every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at JP  District Hospital, Bhopal.  

Medical board will issue certificates to the applicants after conducting medical examinations. 

The In-charge Medical Board will maintain the record of all the applications/certificates received in this regard. The above experts will issue the health certificate by coordinating with experts from other departments.  

Follow us on

