Bhopal: Mayor takes U-turn, drops idea of revised budget

Mayor Malti Rai |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai has a taken U-turn and dropped the idea of introducing a revised budget, stating that every corporator can use 25 of total property tax collected from his or her ward as discretionary fund.

After civic body polls in July this year, Bhopal municipal council was supposed to present revised budget before start of new financial year 2022-23 as role of BMC administrator ended after council came into existence.

Mayor Malti Rai, in first council meeting, had announced to present revised budget but no initiative was taken.

As BMC is reeling under financial constraints, development works of most wards could not take place, which has upset the corporators as they are unable to meet their voters’ demands for development.

The BMC was under an administrator since March 2020. Bhopal divisional commissioner had approved budget recommended by BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary.

Mayor speak

Mayor Malti Rai said, “There will be no revised budget. Actually, we have already approved corporator’s discretionary fund, which is 25% of property tax collected from the ward. So, corporators can use their discretionary fund for development works in their wards. Now, there will be main budget in March-April 2023.”

LoP says ..

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “Mayor had announced for revised budget in first meeting of municipal council but nothing has been done so far. Mayor has shrugged off her responsibility with only 25% of property tax for discretionary fund. Reality is that officials are not accepting development proposals as BMC lacks funds.”

Rs 3,104 cr budget

BMC administrator had approved budget of Rs 3,104 crore in March 2022. Depending on plot size, BMC increased water and waste tax. For those living in houses less than 2,400 sq feet, water cess per month increased by Rs 30, to Rs 210 per month. For those living in property above 2,400 sq feet, the new per month surcharge is Rs 300.

Similarly, waste collection cess per month doubled to Rs 60 per month for property size less than 2,400 sq feet. For those above, they will have to shell out Rs 90 per month.

