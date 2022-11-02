Bhopal: Mayor takes note of suspension bridge after Gujarat tragedy

Representative Photo |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After Gujarat suspension bridge tragedy, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, on Tuesday, has written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department over condition of suspension bridge at Prempura Sair Sapata.

Sair Sapata is a tourism and entertainment complex situated on the banks of Upper Lake in Bhopal. Developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, it is spread over an area of 24.56 acres, and was inaugurated on September 29 2011.

Similarly, there is first cable bridge at Kamla Park. Traffic moving towards Shakar Dayal Sharma intersection benefit from the bridge, which could carry a load of an estimated 2 lakh vehicles each day.

The bridge lead to a four-lane road. Traffic from VIP road to Kamla Park, traffic from old city to Kamla Park, traffic from Ginori to Kamla Park are main loads.

Madhya Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board (MPEDB) has invited Expression of interest (EOI) from qualified and experienced operators for Designing, Construction, Operations, Management & Maintenance of Sky Walks (Glass Bottom Suspension Bridges) at different destinations inside forest areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of work will broadly include Designing, Construction, Operations, Management & Maintenance of Sky Walk - Glass Bottom Suspension Bridges, Only for Tourism & Recreational Purpose for Pedestrians only (Non-Motorised) on PPP Model for a period of 15 year at various ecotourism destinations inside forest areas of Madhya Pradesh. The operator will ensure cleaning of glass bridge as well as other facility on daily basis, by appointing a professional cleaning team.

Interested operators will be required to submit detailed technical quotes and presentation on design, concept, material, drawings etc for development of the sky walk - glass bottom suspension bridges.