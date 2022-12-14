Bhopal: Maximum temperature dips in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s maximum temperature dipped to 24.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 2.1 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature dipped as cloud cover in sky became thin.

The minimum temperature of Bhopal was 16.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature of other places also hovered between 10 to 16 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Guna recorded minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 10.7 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 14 degrees Celsius, Satna 12.8 degrees Celsius, Sagar 13.7 degrees Celsius while Ujjain registered 16.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rewa.

Rainfall was recorded in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Sagar divisions in last 24 hours. The weather department stated that light rainfall and drizzle would occur in some parts of Indore division, Betul, Harda districts in next 24 hours.

The temperatures will nosedive from December 16. Winds will blow at the speed of 12 km per hour. At present, north easterly winds are blowing in state. According to meteorological department, state is getting moisture due to low pressure area prevailing over Arabian Sea. The minimum temperatures are expected to dip further once the sky becomes clear.