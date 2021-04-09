Bhopal: Maternal grandfather, uncle rape 6-year-old girl, took her out to eat, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old girl was raped by two men in Kolar. One of the accused is her mother’s cousin brother and the other is victim’s real maternal grandfather. Police have arrested the accused. Police said the girl lives with her family in Gondipura at Kajlikheda.

The girl had gone to market with her 3-year-old brother and the 20-year-old accused. The accused is a distant relative of victim’s mother and is her maternal uncle. Her mother told police that a week ago the accused had visited her house and took her children for fast food.

However, the accused took them to her father’s house where her 48-year-old father and the accused raped her, said victim’s mother. The girl did not reveal the incident to anyone as they had threatened her on the day.

The victim’s mother told police that she is a labourer and on Thursday when she returned, she found the girl upset. When quizzed, she revealed the ordeal.