Bhopal: Manufacturers Object To Change In Terms For Furniture Supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Furniture manufacturers have objected to the alleged change in the terms and condition of Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam Limited (MPLUN) for the supply of desks and benches for Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK).

They have raised the matter with the School Education Minister and alleged that the changes were made to felicitate any particular manufacturer.

As per clause mentioned, if a tender is Micro and Small Enterprises of the state, it must have experience of tendered items or furniture of Rs 20 crore in any one of the last three financial years (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23). Similarly, its annual turnover should not be less than Rs 35 crore in any one year of the last three financial years.

According to the furniture manufacturers, the annual turnover, in condition, has been reduced to Rs 25 crore instead of Rs 35 crore in any of the last three years. Similarly, tendered items cost, as experience, has also been reduced to Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore.