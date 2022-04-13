Bhopal: Manhole on Kolar road caves-in, traffic hit

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Traffic on the Mandakini intersection of Kolar Road was disrupted after a portion of the road around a sewage chamber caved in on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the incident. As per the official information, the chamber was constructed around 2 years ago. The caved-in portion of the main road poses risk to pedestrians and motorists and needs to be repaired at the earliest. The stretch between Kolar Road from ‘Gol Jod’ and ‘Bairagarh Chichli’ is around 11Km. The road witnesses heavy traffic flow as it connects many residential areas including Sarv-Dharma, Mandakini, Bimakunj, Kanhakunj, CI, Chuna Bhatti, Nayapura, Lalitanagar and Gehukheda. Besides, there are many prominent private schools in the area. Heavy commercial vehicles, school buses and trucks ply on the road. RK Gupta, sub engineer (sewage wing) said that the civic body will look into the cause of the damage to the road and the manhole. A sewage treatment plant and a sewer line costing around Rs 162 crore was laid in the Kolar area which has a population of around 5 lakh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:29 PM IST