Bhopal: Managing costs biggest challenge before industries post-second wave

BHOPAL: Industries across the state are now worried over the impact of the second wave of Covid 19. Most of the industrialists are concerned over weak demand and increased input costs besides tight financial liquidity. ††

Nevertheless, with states getting into the ëunlockí mode, there are early indications of improvement in economic activity; companies hopeful of better performance in the next 6 to 12 months

The second wave of the Covid-19 that hit India during April-May 2021 was extremely intense and impacted the functioning of businesses, which had just started moving on the path towards normalcy after the end of the first wave,í said Dinesh Patidar, CMD of Shakti Pumps and state convener of FICCI in MP.

Patidar said that FICCI had recently conducted a national survey to assess the impact of the second wave of Covid besides preparations to face the third wave of the pandemic.