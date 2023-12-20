Bhopal: Man Who Murdered Salesman At Lodge Arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nitin Brijwasi who used to stay at a lodge in Hanumanganj and had murdered a salesman next door, was arrested on Wednesday. He was nabbed from Chhatarpur, as he had fled to the town after committing the crime, the police said.

Hanumanganj police station TI Awadhesh Bhadoria told Free Press that Brijwasi had murdered a man named Amandeep Singh nine days back at Sapna Lodge in Hanumanganj. Singh used to work as a salesman for a reputed chocolate company and was an alcohol addict. He used to reside at the lodge and had planned to have drinks with Brijwasi nine days back. When the duo was enjoying drinks, a dispute broke out between them and turned into a heated argument. Following this, Brijwasi attacked Singh’s head with a beer bottle and hit other parts too, owing to which Singh bled profusely and died a few minutes later.

The accused had fled to Chhatarpur. A police team was sent to Chhatarpur where they were on the prowl for last last nine days.

Rs 2.05L siphoned off from man's account on pretext of updating father’s pension account

A cyber crook played clever on a man residing in Habibganj area of the city on the pretext of updating his father’s pension account, and siphoned off Rs 2.05 lakh from his bank account, the police said.

The police added that the victim lodged a complaint on Wednesday in the case. Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that complainant Narendra Kumar Shrivastava (58) resides in Shivaji Nagar area of the city. On December 6, he received a call from an unknown number, and the caller identified himself as a pension officer.

He said he had to update the pension account of Shrivastava’s father, and offered him to complete a few steps over the call itself. The caller then sent a one-time password (OTP) to Shrivastava’s phone number and sought the same from him.

As soon as Shrivastava told him the OTP, Rs 2.05 lakh were debited from his bank account. He had approached police thereafter, who probed the incident and then lodged an FIR on Wednesday against the unidentified accused. The cops have swung into action to search for him, they said.