Bhopal: Man Who Abducted 8-Yr-Old Nephew Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Aishbag resident who kidnapped his 8-year-old nephew at knife-point from his house on Thursday evening was arrested within four hours.

According to Aishbag police, the boy’s mother approached police on Thursday evening and told police that her brother-in-law Shadab Hassan barged in the house with knife in his hand. He flashed the knife before kid’s mother and told her that he was abducting her son owing to a family dispute between his family and the complainant’s family.

The woman informed her husband who reached the house and the duo approached the police thereafter. The police plunged into action, traced his location in Talaiyya and recovered the kid. Hassan was taken into custody by the cops.

Drunk electrocuted driver dies during treatment

The 40-year-old drunk driver who was electrocuted after climbing an electricity pole in Ashoka Garden on Thursday evening died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Investigating officer (IO) at Ashoka Garden police station Sanjay Singh Sisodia said deceased Raghuveer Singh (40) was a native of Sehore. He lived at a rented house in Karond. Owing to disputes with wife, he had parted ways with her and had four children. He was a habitual drinker.

He consumed alcohol on Thursday evening and drove to Ashoka Garden where he climbed the electricity pole. He touched a high tension wire and fell on the ground. The onlookers rushed him to Hamidia Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning, police said.