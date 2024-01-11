Bhopal: Man Thrashed At Liquor Shop In Ayodhya Nagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who reportedly used to work at a liquor shop in Ayodhya Nagar was assaulted by five persons, his co-workers at the shop on Tuesday late night, the police said. The police added that this is the second such incident in five months. Five months back, workers at the shop had assaulted a police constable.

Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ritesh Sharma said the man who was assaulted was Shailendra Singh, an employee of the liquor shop located at Ayodhya Nagar. On Tuesday night, he visited shop to demand his pending salary. The discussion degenerated into violence as five other employees of the shop - Shiva, Abhishek, Pankaj, Pinku and Veerendra - thrashed him.

The police were informed who rushed to the spot and rescued Singh. On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against all accused. The accused however, went to the police station on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, and lodged a counter complaint against Singh.

The case is being probed, the police said. SHO Sharma said that five months back, a constable at the Ayodhya Nagar police station, Kalyan Singh, was thrashed by employees of a liquor shop, when he went there to get it shut after 11 pm.