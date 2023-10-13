Bhopal: Man Swaps Student's ATM Card, Siphons Off Rs 25k

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly swapped the ATM card of a student and siphoned off Rs 25,000 from her bank account on Wednesday. Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Pathak said that the complainant, Akansha Singh (18), a native of Maihar and a nursing student in Bhopal, went to the ATM to withdraw cash on Wednesday.

She, however, was unable to do so. A man standing at close quarters to Singh, took her card and indulged her in talks to divert her attention. During this, he swapped the student’s ATM card with a similar one. Later, when Singh went away, the man, who had noted her ATM card pin, withdrew Rs 25,000 from her bank account and fled.

When Singh’s father contacted her, she learnt about the fraud and reported the matter to the police. The police have registered a case and have begun searching for the accused.

