Bhopal: Man stabbed, robbed of mobile phone at knifepoint

The man was returning along with his nephew from Bhojpal fair on motorcycle, when the incident took place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified persons stabbed a man with a knife and robbed him of his mobile phone on Tuesday late night near Jamboree Maidan, the Govindpura police said.

The man was returning along with his nephew from Bhojpal fair on motorcycle, when the incident took place.

Sub inspector Mukesh Sthapak (SI), who is investigating the case, told Free Press that the complainant Arun Kumar Ahirwar (23) had approached Govindpura police on Tuesday late night with the complaint.

He added that he stopped near Jamboree Maidan to answer nature’s call during which two men came and kicked his bike. When he protested, they approached him and stabbed him with a knife, following which, his wrist began bleeding profusely. During this, the accused duo snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Following the incident, Ahirwar approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and begun investigation. “The CCTV footages are being scanned to apprehend the accused,” SI Sthapak said.

