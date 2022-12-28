Bhopal: Covid raises concern among doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases re-emerging virulently on a global level have sparked concern among people of Bhopal regarding their immunity. Amid the looming fear of an imminent fourth wave of pandemic hitting the country, doctors of Bhopal said body weight workouts worked well.

Although after Covid-19, the gyms of Bhopal have been teeming with people trying to ramp up their immunity, doctors of the city told Free Press that body weight workouts were way more beneficial as compared to weight training, as well as the workouts executed on machines. According to doctors, body-weight workouts involve multiple muscles of the body, thereby imparting sound immunity to them, whereas weight training targets only a single muscle.

Remaining at close quarters with a huge number of people in an enclosed space is another grim issue that Bhopal doctors raised alarm over, especially when the new fatal Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has set foot in India. Fearing rapid transmissibility of infections, the doctors have recommended home workouts as a good replacement for training one’s body.

Moreover, bodyweight training coupled with respiratory exercises result in strengthening the diaphragm.

Bodyweight workouts

Physician Dr Rajeev Madan told Free Press that bodyweight workouts flush out bacteria and other micro organisms from lungs, increase white blood cells in the body and ensure good overall immunity.

According to physician Dr Anil Batra, gym goers undergo rigorous wear-and-tear of muscles during weight training, to recover through which they are compelled to consume protein supplements. Flagging a red signal, he added that protein supplements are laced with toxic chemicals such as Bisphenol-A (BPA), which are carcinogenic in nature.

Multiple muscles

Piyush Raj Saxena, owner of a fitness centre in Bhopal, told Free Press that bodyweight workouts target multiple muscles, unlike gym workouts that target a single muscle, owing to which the immune cells move throughout the body and fight diseases effectively.