Bhopal: Man spikes girlfriend’s drink then rapes her; arrested

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 21-year-old ‘girlfriend’ after offering her drink laced with sedatives. The man sexually assaulted the woman when she was fell unconscious after consuming spiked drink. The man later proposed to marry her, but recently when he refused to keep his promise, the girl approached police and lodged a complaint at Hanumanganj police station on Monday.

Police station in-charge told media that complainant said that the man had raped the girl for the first time on May 22. The accused, a resident of Ibrahampura, came to her house around midnight and expressed his love, the police said.

The man took the girl for a bike ride and midway he offered her sedative-laced drink. When the girl became unconscious, the man allegedly raped her. After the first incident, the man mounted pressure on her to continue the relationship with him and also promised to marry her.

When the woman asked him to marry her, the accused refused and also threatened with dire consequences. The woman reached the police on Sunday evening and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under section 376 of IPC and have started investigations.

