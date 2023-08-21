 Bhopal: Man, Son-In-Law Held For Trafficking 100 Kg Cannabis
Key accused is listed criminal with 64 cases against him under NDPS Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Bhopal: Man, Son-In-Law Held For Trafficking 100 Kg Cannabis | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch team of Bhopal on Saturday arrested two persons for trafficking 100 kilograms of cannabis in a Sedan car.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Shrutkirti Somwanshi told media persons on Monday that the crime branch had received a tip-off on Saturday about two men entering the city through Misrod with large quantities of cannabis.

The team reached Misrod and arrested suspects who had halted at roadside restaurant in Misrod. The man driving the car was Mustafa Khan (45).

He was accompanied by his father-in-law Rayees Khan alias Rayees Radio (67), a listed criminal.

Crime branch sleuths inspected the car and found 100 kilograms of cannabis kept inside it. The duo was taken into custody, while the cannabis and Sedan car both costing Rs 15 lakh were seized.

DCP Somwanshi said that Rayees Khan is a listed criminal, who has as many as 64 cases registered against him under NDPS Act. He was released from the jail last year and again got entangled in drug trafficking activities, DCP Somwanshi added.

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

