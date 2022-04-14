Bhopal: Man sneaks into neighbour’s house, rapes 17-year-old; arrested

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man who allegedly reaped a-17-year old daughter of his neighbour after making her unconscious when she was asleep on Wednesday night. The accused had sneaked into the room where the girl and her grandmother were sleeping and after making the minor unconscious, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The incident took place on Wednesday night under the Khajuri police station, said police.

Police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told media that victim, a class 11 student, and approached police with her father and filed a rape complaint against their neighbour.

The girl in her complaint said that she was sleeping with her grandmother in a room, and had kept the door ajar as it was very hot inside the room. The man sneaked into the room and put a handkerchief on her nose after which she fell unconscious. The man thereafter sexually assaulted her, the girl alleged.

It was only in the morning when the girl gained consciousness she realised that she had been violated. The girl informed her parents about the incident and thereafter the family approached police and lodged a complaint. Police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under section 376,452 of IPC and POCSO act, said Mishra.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:59 PM IST