Bhopal: Man rapes minor, posts objectionable pics on social media

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Nazirabad police have booked a man for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a minor girl, said police on Tuesday. The accused is on the run. A man had allegedly raped the minor around six month back and took photographs of the act. Blackmailing her with the pictures, the accused again raped her last week and then posted the objectionable pictures on social media.

Nazirabad Police station in charge Basant Pratap Singh told Free Press that the accused Narayan Vishwakarma (25), used to hive in the neighbourhood of the minor. The accused sexually assaulted the girl last April. The accused took pictures of the act and started blackmailing her with the pictures. A week ago, the accused sexually assaulted the girl again. Two days ago, the man again approached the girl and insisted on having physical relations, when the girl resisted, the accused posted the objectionable pictures he had taken last year on social media. When the girlís family came to know about the pictures, they spoke to the minor and thereafter the family approached police.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:58 PM IST