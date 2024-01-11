Bhopal: Man Rams Into Judge’s Car, Tries To Run Over Him, Booked | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man rammed his vehicle into a car of a Judge posted at Bhopal family court on Wednesday, the police said.He landed into an argument with the Judge and his driver and also tried to run over the former. A case has been registered against him and probe is underway in the incident, the police added.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni said Judge Balram Yadav was on way to court on Wednesday morning when a person named Gautam Sharma, driving an SUV car, rammed his vehicle into his car in Bag Sewaniya. When Yadav’s driver stopped him, Sharma abused him and pulled Yadav out of the car.

He manhandled Yadav. The argument continued for 45 minutes at the spot and Sharma even tried to run over Yadav and his driver with his vehicle but they managed to escape. Later, Yadav’s driver lodged a complaint against him at the police station. Sharma was booked under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 342 of IPC.