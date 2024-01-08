Bhopal: Man Molests 14-Year-Old Step-Daughter, Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for molesting his minor stepdaughter. The girl’s mother approached Awadhpuri police and lodged a complaint against her second husband for making sexual advances towards her 14-year-old daughter she had from her first husband.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Roshanlaal Bharti said that the accused had married the divorcee woman. After the marriage, the woman moved to his house along with her teenage daughter. The woman trusted her second husband with her daughter as she had even mentioned his name as her father in her daughter’s marksheet.

The minor too loved the man as her father. Recently the man started making physical advances toward his teenage stepdaughter. He would touch the girl inappropriately whenever she was alone at home. When he did not stop, the girl confided in her mother late Sunday night.

The woman approached the police on Monday morning, and lodged a complaint against her second husband. The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Woman raped on pretext of marriage

Police have arrested a man from Ashoka Garden, on charge of sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage. The man identified Deepak Uikey had promised to marry the woman and established physical relations with her, Ashoka Garden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said. The man recently reneged on his promise to marry the woman, after which she approached the police and filed a complaint on Monday.