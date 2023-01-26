Bhopal: Man loses Rs 50,000 to cyber fraudster, accused booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber fraudster duped a man to the tune of Rs 50,000 in TT Nagar in the city on the pretext of providing him a job, the police said on Thursday. TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant Neelesh Singh, a resident of Harshwardhan Nagar in TT Nagar, was looking for a job and had applied for the same on websites that provide job opportunities. On Sunday, Singh received a call from an unknown number, where the person on the other side of the phone, said he was calling from HR department of a private company. He told Singh that his profile had been shortlisted for the company.

As the next step of the selection process, the man told Singh to share his banking details with him. Singh shared his card number, CVV and other banking details. Soon after this, Singh received a One Time Password (OTP) on his mobile phone. The man sought the OTP from him. No sooner did Singh share the OTP with him, Rs 50,000 were deducted from his bank account. When Singh tried reaching out to HR on call, he was unable to do so. Realising that he had been duped, Singh approached TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

