Bhopal: Man Killed As Speeding Car Hits Bike

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after a speeding car collided with his motorcycle near Golkhedi toll booth in Eintkhedi on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Prajapati, 28, a native of Nazirabad. He used to work as a computer operator at an MP Online shop. Eintkhedi police station house officer (SHO) Rachna Mishra said Prajapati had arrived in the city for shopping on Wednesday.

The accident happened when he was heading back home in the evening. As Prajapati reached near the toll booth, a car rushing at a high speed collided head-on with his bike, owing to which Prajapati fell on the ground. The car driver sped away from the spot, while Prajapati, who was grievously injured, died a few minutes later. The on-lookers rushed to the spot and informed the police, who sent his body for post-mortem. His kin were informed by the police too. The police said that a hunt is on for the accused car driver on the basis of the CCTV footage recovered from the spot.

Thieves break into hardware shop, make away with booty worth Rs 75k

A band of thieves broke into a hardware shop in Misrod on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and made away with booty worth Rs 75,000, the police said.

The police added that a case has been registered against the accused and further probe is on in the case. Misrod police station TI RB Sharma said that the complainant, Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Samardha, owns a hardware shop in Gunjan Nagar of Misrod. On Wednesday night, he shut down his shop at 10 pm and went home. When he reached his shop on Thursday morning, he found the lock on the door broken and the entire shop ransacked. He found that bundles of copper wires as well as cutter machines, drilling machines, grinders and other goods worth Rs 72,000 were missing.

Additionally, Rs 3,000 in cash was also stolen by the thieves. Kumar approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. The police have begun sifting through the CCTV footage to trace and apprehend the thieves, they said.