Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Relative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping one of his distant relatives at her cousin’s house in Bag Sewaniya around a year ago. The police said that the accused had been mounting pressure on the survivor again to meet him, following which a complaint was lodged on Sunday and the accused was arrested. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said that the woman is a resident of Hoshangabad.

Over a year ago, she had come to her cousin’s house to attend a wedding. When her brother and his wife went out to buy something, the sister-in-law’s brother barged into the house and on finding the woman alone, outraged her modesty. When she protested, the accused threatened her of dire consequences and fled.

Later, the accused began making phone calls to the survivor and began mounting pressure on her to meet him. The petrified woman narrated her ordeal to her kin, who lodged a complaint at the Bag Sewaniya police station on Sunday. The police plunged into action and arrested the accused swiftly.

One more accused arrested for duping class 10, 12 students

After two persons, including a minor, were held for selling exam papers to Class 10 and 12 students under the garb of MP Board of Secondary education (MPBSE) on the ‘Telegram’ messaging application, the city crime branch arrested the third accused on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that on Saturday, the crime branch had nabbed two persons—Dheeraj Khatri, 19, and a minor boy aged 17—for selling board exam papers to students by creating several groups on the messaging application ‘Telegram’. The accused used to place a watermark of the MPBSE on the question papers to make it look genuine, and used to demand Rs 499 from Class 10 students and Rs 599 from Class 12 students for dispensing question papers.

The third accused, who was absconding, was arrested on Sunday. He was identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bhopal. He used to accept payments into his online payments wallet from the target students.