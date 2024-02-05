Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Minor On Marriage Pretext | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Monday for raping a 17-year-old girl on several occasions for one year by promising to marry her. He also assaulted her, police said.

The complaint was lodged against the accused on Monday and he was arrested immediately. According to Bairagarh police, the girl had left studies two years ago and worked as domestic help in several houses.

Her father is a daily wager. Her neighbour Sanjay Rajak expressed love for her a year ago. After this, he allegedly raped her at his house by promising to marry her. When the girl told Rajak she would reveal the incident to police and her kin, Rajak promised to marry her soon and kept on violating her for a year.

During this, he also assaulted her whenever she mounted pressure on him for marriage. On Sunday, the girl confronted Rajak and told him to marry her. Rajak reneged on his promise, following which she narrated her ordeal to her kin. A police complaint was lodged against Rajak on Monday, after which he was arrested.