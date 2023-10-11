Bhopal: Man Held For Attacking Friend

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his friend with a metal rod in Jehangirabad on Tuesday night.

The accused and the victim have been identified as Anand Khandagre and Deepal Ivne, both painters. Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO), late on Tuesday night, Ivne reached Khandagre’s residence in Jehangirabad and the two landed in a verbal spat over an old argument.

The things took an ugly turn when they entered a scuffle. Ivne in a fit of rage picked a rod lying nearby and hit Khandagre’s head.

The victim fell on the ground. When Khandagre’s house owner Kamal Yadav tried to intervene, Ivne attacked him too and fled the spot.

Yadav informed about the incident to the police and rushed Khandagre to Hamidia hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition. The police registered a case against Ivne and arrested him.

