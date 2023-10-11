Bhopal: BJP Leaders Mull Over Rest Of 94 Constituencies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has mulled over 94 seats after declaring candidates for 136. The party leaders discussed the issue on Wednesday.

According to sources, the party dwelled on the seats again. State leadership of the party is sending a panel on a few seats to the central leaders, and the central election committee will take a decision afterwards. According to sources, the BJP is dwelling on the 27 seats that it lost in the last election.

The party is planning to field fresh candidates from these seats. A survey conducted by the BJP shows that the party has a chance to win these seats, so its leadership is thinking hard on these constituencies.

The party’s central leadership is contemplating to field more MPs in the election. The MPs who may be given tickets are KP Yadav, Himadri Singh, Sumer Singh Solanki and Gajendra Patel.

The state leadership has advised these MPs to get ready for the election. The party leaders also discussed the seats of the present legislators. A few names of legislators, which figured in the survey, have been connected to the panel.

According to sources, except for a few, the BJP may declare candidates for all the seats by October 16.