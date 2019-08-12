Bhopal: Man fires in air to whisk away ‘noisy’ children

BHOPAL: In a bizarre incident, a man opened fire in the air to drive away the ‘noisy’ children who were playing in front of his house in Kohefiza on Sunday evening.

The children while playing some mobile game when the man mistook them as making fun of him took to crazy way to scare them. The man was allegedly drunk at the time of incident.

The man, identified as Suneel Arya, 40, a resident of Vijay Nagar area, is son of a retired forest officer. Police have arrested the man and registered a case against him.

Arya, was walking around his house when he heard children playing some game. The man mistook it as they were making fun of him and in rage went inside his house and returned soon holding a gun.

Arya fired in the air to scare the children and was indeed successful in what he intended. The gun licence is in his name. Arya was allegedly drunk when he opened fire in the air to drive away the kids.

No one was injured in the incident, however, Arya has been booked under relevant sections of IPC. Police have seized his gun and would write to the collector seeking cancellation of his gun licence.

SHO Kohefiza Amresh Bohare said the accused was annoyed as the kids while playing were making noise with. Arya, who allegedly was in inebriated state, first shouted at the children and then all of a sudden came out of the house with a loaded gun.

He opened fire in the air scaring the children who ran helter-skelter. As locals heard the gun shots and seeing terrified children running, they gathered in the area and then intimated the cops. The incident occurred around 05:30.

A team of police reached the spot arrested Arya. He was sent for medical examination and a case was registered against him, said SHO Bohare.