Bhopal: Man Ends Life In Sukhi Sewaniya

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An outsource employee of the electricity department allegedly died by suicide at his house in Sukhi Sewaniya on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Ahirwar, 38, a native of Vidisha. He used to reside in Sukhi Sewaniya along with his wife and three children.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the man was addicted to alcohol and due to which frequent arguments used to take place between him and his wife Sangeeta.

Two months ago, Sangeeta left for her native place with the children. However, Ahirwar did not stop consuming alcohol and slid into depression gradually.

On Friday night, he hanged himself to the ceiling of his house. When the residents of the colony sensed a foul smell coming from his house, they knocked on his door.

On receiving no response, they broke the door open to find Ahirwar hanging. The matter was reported to the police, who have launched a probe.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)