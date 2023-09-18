Bhopal: Man Dies Of Electrocution In Anna Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man working as an electrician died of electrocution in a house in Anna Nagar on Saturday evening. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said man who died was Deependra Prajapati (30).

He was the sole breadwinner of his family. His father had passed away three months back. He was an electrician and had visited a house in Anna Nagar on Saturday evening to fit tubelights and bulbs.

During work, he was electrocuted while joining the main line wires. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared him brought dead. His family didn’t have money to perform his last rites. His neighbours made arrangements for his last rites.

The police were informed after the incident who sent the body for post-mortem and handed it over to his family on Sunday after which his last rites took place.

Congress leader faces wrath

Congress leader Manoj Shukla who had gone to participate in the funeral procession of deceased faced agony of local residents. It is claimed that the Congress leader wanted to raise issue against the government and also wanted compensation for the family.

However, local people who claimed to be supporters of a minister allegedly stopped Congress leader and misbehaved with him. ACP Govindpura Ankita Tkarkar said the Congress leader lodged a complaint to police who will register the case shortly into the matter.

