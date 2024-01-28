Bhopal: Man Dies In Road Mishap In Parwalia | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man in the Parwalia area lost his life in a road accident on Saturday. The body was found lying in a pool of blood, said police on Sunday, adding that it is not clear whether the man was mowed down by someone, or slipped off his bike. An investigation is underway to ascertain the same, said police. The Parwalia police said the deceased man has been identified as Jagadeesh Ahirwar (30), a resident of Shyampur village.

He resided in Kolar’s Gehunkheda area, and used to work as a watchman. Besides he also used to plough the farm fields. Ahirwar had left for Shyampur on Saturday, and his body was found on the road later around 8.30pm.

The passers-by informed the police, who rushed to the scene and with the help of his IDs kept inside his pocket, ascertained his identity. His kin were then informed and he was sent to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police have sent his body for post-mortem, and are currently investigating whether he was hit by a vehicle or slipped off his bike.