Bhopal: Man Dies By Suicide In Chhola, Probe Underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing near the Chhola railway crossing committed suicide by hanging himself on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the police said on Saturday.

The man’s body was spotted by his younger son, the police added.

Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said that the man who took the extreme step was named Ravi Gond (39), a daily wage labourer. Gond used to reside in Chhola locality along with his wife and four sons, namely Anikeit (20), Yash (15), Vansh (13) and Ansh (5). On Friday night, Gond came home and went inside his room after having dinner.

On Saturday morning, Yash got up and went to his father’s room, where he saw his body hanging from the ceiling of his room. He immediately woke up all his brothers, as well as his mother. All of them brought Gond’s body down and discovered that he had already died. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began a probe.

The cops did not recover any suicide note from the spot and are investigating the case to ascertain the reason that triggered Gond to commit suicide.

