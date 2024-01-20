Bhopal: Man Consumes Acid To End Life, Dies At Hospital | Representative Image/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tormented after his wife got separated from him with his kids, a 32-year-old man consumed acid near Kerwa dam of the city to end his life on November 24, and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday, the police said. The kin of the deceased have alleged that two of his friends also used to harass him by calling him up frequently. Aishbag police station TI (SHO) Ashish Sapre said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Sumit Khateek, a resident of Mahamaika Bagh in Aishbag.

He was a driver by profession and had married a woman named Palak eight years ago. The couple had two kids, named Dhruv (7) and Taniya (3). As the couple used to have frequent disputes, Palak separated from Khateek and went to her maternal home along with the kids, after which Khateek went into depression. Khateek’s brother Neelesh told the police that two of his friends also used to harass him, by calling him up and speaking ill about his wife.

Troubled due to the same, he went to Kerwa dam on November 24 and consumed acid there, after which he called up Neelesh and told him that he drank acid. Neelesh rushed to the spot and took Khateek to the hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Saturday. The police said they are probing the case and no FIR has been lodged till now against two of Khateek’s friends who used to harass him.