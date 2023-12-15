Bhopal: Man Booked For Unnatural Sex, In-laws For Dowry Harassment | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old married woman residing in Govindpura has approached police charging her husband with forcing her to have unnatural sex, in-laws with torturing her for dowry and expelling her from the house, police said on Friday.

An FIR had been registered against all the accused. Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said complainant married Adarsh two-and-a-half years back in Mumbai. Soon, they began harassing her for dowry. When she did not cater to their demands, Adarsh allegedly began having unnatural sex with her.

The woman alleged that her father-in-law molested her on several occasions on finding her alone. Later, when she did not fulfil family’s dowry demands, she was expelled from the house.

The woman then approached Mumbai police and lodged a complaint against Adarsh and his family members. As the woman was a native of Bhopal, Mumbai police have transferred the case to Govindpura police. Further probe is underway in the case.

Man rapes minor daughter, flees as wife notices him

A man raped his 13-year-old daughter on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said. The police added that when the man was spotted by his wife, he fled from the spot. Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma said that the minor girl had left her studies after passing Class 2 and used to assist her parents, who are daily wagers, in their work. All of them used to reside in a hut located under Khajuri Sadak police station limit.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, when the family was asleep, the girl’s father raped her. During this, the minor girl screamed, owing to which her mother woke up. She noticed her husband violating her daughter, and slapped him.

The man argued with his wife for a few minutes and fled the spot swiftly. On Friday morning, the woman took her daughter to the police station and lodged a complaint against her husband. The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab him.