Bhopal: Vote For Narmada Jal, Declare Residents Of Oldest Colony On H’bad Road

Residents of Danish Nagar, a colony on Hoshangabad Road in the city, have launched a campaign called, Vote for Narmada Jal. They said they would vote for the party and the candidate who would bring Narmada water to their locality.

Danish Nagar is the oldest and the biggest colony on Hoshangabad Road, which came up in 1982 and has 500 houses. The residents depend on borewell to meet their daily water needs. There is an overhead tank, which is filled with water pump from borewell and water is supplied to houses through pipelines.

Resident Anshu Gupta said Bhopal Municipal Corporation had collected about Rs 3,500 from every household 10 years back. “We were promised that meters will be installed in each house and Narmada water will be supplied 24X7. But nothing has happened,” she said.

Over the years, the pipelines have damaged and overhead tank is in a state of disrepair. The water supplied to the houses is unfiltered, which spreads water-borne diseases. “It is hard water. Aquaguard installed at our places get choked so frequently that we all have signed annual maintenance contract of Rs 3,500 with the company,” Gupta added.

Another resident CSIR chief scientist SP Narayan said they were not getting potable water, which is a basic requirement. “Unless we take joint action, authorities won’t listen. I have pasted the slogan, Vote for Narmada Jal, on the door of my house,” he said.