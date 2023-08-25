Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Kin, Marrying Her Forcibly In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man hailing from Narmadapuram, who is the relative of a 23-year-old woman, brought her to Bhopal in July 2023 on the pretext of visiting the city, where he allegedly forced her to marry him in Nehru Nagar, the police said.

After marrying her forcibly, he took her to a hotel and outraged her modesty too. The Mahila thana police have registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Shilpa Kaurav said that both the survivor woman as well as the accused hail from Narmadapuram district.

She said that the 23-year-old woman was going to her coaching institute in Narmadapuram in July end, when she met the accused named Krishna Kumar, who is her relative. Kumar told her that he was heading to Bhopal and offered her to come along with him.

The woman agreed and both of them reached Bhopal. Upon reaching the city, Kumar professed his love for her and told her that he wants to marry her. When the woman protested, Kumar threatened to kill her and her family members.

He then took her to the Arya Samaj mandir in Nehru Nagar and married her forcibly, after which he took her to a nearby hotel and raped her.

Upon returning to the town, the woman asked Kumar to marry her in the presence of her family members, which Kumar turned down. The survivor woman then approached the Mahila thana of Bhopal and lodged a case against him.

