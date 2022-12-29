Bhopal: Man booked for harassing wife for dowry

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahjahanabad police have registered a complaint against a man for harassing his wife for dowry, the police said on Thursday.

SHO of Shahjahanabad police station, Sourabh Pandey, told Free Press that the complainant woman has been identified as Rihana (30). Rihana approached the Shahjahanabad police on Wednesday, stating that she was married to Yasin Khan four years ago and used to reside with him in Sanjay Nagar locality of Shahjahanabad.

She alleged that some time after marriage, his husband began demanding a bike as well as Rs 2 lakh from her as dowry. When she did not cater to his demands, the accused began to harass her and torture her mentally and physically.

The woman endured the atrocities for a long time and finally, approached the police on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against the accused.