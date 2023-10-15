Bhopal: Man Booked For Duping Bro-In-Law To The Tune Of Rs 60 Lakh In Aishbag

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police case has been filed against one Mohit Vishwakarma, who allegedly withdrew Rs 60.87 lakh from the company’s bank account in absence of his partner. Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre said the complainant Rameshwar Pratap Singh opened a dairy firm with his brother-in-law Vishwakarma seven years ago in MP Nagar.

Since it was a partnership dairy firm, Rameshwar had to move around often for official purpose. In 2016, he had to visit Betul. Once he returned, he found Rs 60.87 lakh missing from the bank account. It was later revealed that Vishwakarma took the amount. The police had to be informed after the accused was nowhere to be found. Although the police started an investigation, they had no clue about his whereabouts. The police finally traced him after almost seven years and registered a case against him.

