 Bhopal: Man Booked For Duping Bro-In-Law To The Tune Of Rs 60 Lakh In Aishbag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Booked For Duping Bro-In-Law To The Tune Of Rs 60 Lakh In Aishbag

Bhopal: Man Booked For Duping Bro-In-Law To The Tune Of Rs 60 Lakh In Aishbag

The police finally traced him after almost seven years and registered a case against him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police case has been filed against one Mohit Vishwakarma, who allegedly withdrew Rs 60.87 lakh from the company’s bank account in absence of his partner. Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre said the complainant Rameshwar Pratap Singh opened a dairy firm with his brother-in-law Vishwakarma seven years ago in MP Nagar.

Since it was a partnership dairy firm, Rameshwar had to move around often for official purpose. In 2016, he had to visit Betul. Once he returned, he found Rs 60.87 lakh missing from the bank account. It was later revealed that Vishwakarma took the amount. The police had to be informed after the accused was nowhere to be found. Although the police started an investigation, they had no clue about his whereabouts. The police finally traced him after almost seven years and registered a case against him.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Dies By Suicide In Chhola Following Argument With Wife
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur