 Bhopal: Man Dies By Suicide In Chhola Following Argument With Wife
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old married man committed suicide at his house in Chhola following frequent arguments with wife. The incident happened on Saturday, the police said. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said the man has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Meena (27).

He was a daily wage labourer and had married a woman named Madhu in 2019. The couple had a three-year old son, named Ram. The couple used to have frequent arguments over minor issues. Fed up with her husband, who often picked fight, Madhu went to her native place two months ago. She returned a week ago, but situation never improved as they often involved into fracas.

On Saturday, Madhu called her brothers and requested them to take her away. After they arrived, Meena went to his room and locked it from inside. When his brother-in-laws, as well as his wife knocked the door, they got no response. They called the cops, who broke the door open to find him hanging. He had died by then. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

article-image
