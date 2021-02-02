Bhopal man booked for collecting donations for Ram Temple on fake receipt

Bhopal: Ashoka Garden police have booked a man for allegedly collecting donations for the Ram Temple construction on fake receipt. Two such incidents have been reported in the city. The police are now investigating if any nexus is involved in duping people on pretext of donation for the temple construction. Accused Manish Rajpoot, of Friends Colony, had taken Rs 151 from a trader Shahsank Jaiswal in Ashoka Garden Area.

The matter came to light when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad approached the shopkeeper for donation on Sunday. The latter told VHP members that he had already made a donation of Rs Rs 151. The saffron outfit members then checked the receipt where Rs 1000 was printed.

A complaint was lodged with Ashoka Garden police and an FIR was registered on Tuesday. SHO Alok Shrivastav said Rajpoot had collected Rs 151 on the receipt of Rs 1000.

VHP members have been authorized in the state to collect donations for Ayodhya temple, but Rajpoot is not associated with the outfit, said SHO. We have registered two incidents of such collections in the Ashoka Garden area, he added. Later a similar incident was reported in Semra Kalan area.