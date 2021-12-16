Bhopal: Make mega vaccination campaign a success: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the mega vaccination campaign-10 will be launched in the state on December 16 and vaccine doses will be administered at designated centres, as per an official release.

He said like the previous campaigns, this time also, people should come forward for vaccination and make the campaign a success by ensuring 100 per cent vaccination. Covid vaccine is the only effective way to prevent corona. Let us all motivate each other for vaccination so that the people of the state can be completely safe from Covid, he added.

Chouhan said that all eligible citizens who are yet to get the second dose of the vaccine should take advantage of health protection cover to protect themselves against Covid. On Thursday, vaccination facility will be available at the designated centres.

The chief minister appealed to Crisis Management Committee, social organisations, corona volunteers, religious leaders, public representatives and social workers to play an active role in making the campaign a success.

He said in order to save the people of state from corona, it is priority to administer both doses of vaccine to 100 per cent eligible population by the end of December.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:42 AM IST