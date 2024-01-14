Bhopal: Makar Sakranti Kite Festival Kicks Off At Motilal Nehru Parade Ground | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day kite festival to mark Makar Sankranti festival kicked off with enthusiasm at the Motilal Nehru Parade Ground on Sunday. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Vishwas Sarang, inaugurated the Kite Festival on Sunday. Visitors from Gujarat showcased kites of various shapes and sizes, reaching heights of 5 to 30 feet. The event also featured the unveiling of a tourism-based calendar and stalls by local entrepreneurs, including women engaged in self-employment and self-help groups.

Vishwas Sarang highlighted the cultural significance of Makar Sankranti, emphasising the importance of preserving India’s rich heritage to guide the world in the 21st century. The event also included Malkhamb performances and stalls offering local cuisine and specialties. Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Mayor Kishan Suryavanshi, Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh and Municipal Commissioner Frank Noble were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Bhopal: Ashi Chouksey Wins Team Gold, Individual Bronze, Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashi Chouksey, showcased her prowess by clinching both a team gold and an individual bronze medal at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The victory came in the challenging 50m rifle 3-position category, where Ashi displayed exceptional skill, scoring 447 to claim the bronze.

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra secured the silver medal in the same category with a score of 460.6. The collaboration of Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra, and Anjum Moudgil proved to be a winning combination as they triumphed in 3p team event, earning India the coveted team gold.