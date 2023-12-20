Bhopal: Makahaushal, Bundelkhand, Madhya Bharat Wait For Representation In Cabinet

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government and the opposition are in the hands of the Malwa region this time. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav comes from Ujjain. Similarly Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda is from Mandsaur, and MPCC president Jitu Patwari belongs to Indore. Similarly leader of Opposition Umang Singhar is from Dhar district. It has happened for the first time in the state that the important leaders of the BJP as well as those of the Congress come from the same region.

Because those who have been given important appointments by the BJP and by the Congress are from Malwa, the importance of the region has increased. Besides the Malwa region, because of Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare, the Gwalior-Chambal region has been well represented in the House. On the other hand the induction of Rajendra Shukla as Deputy Chief Minister, the Vindhya region has also been given a proper representation. Now Mahakaushal, Bundelkhand and Madhya Bharat regions are waiting to see their representatives in the cabinet. The voters of these regions want to see that their representatives get ministerial berths. Madhya Bharat, Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand regions have so far dominated the state politics. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan represents the Madhya Bharat region. Similarly former president of the MP Congress Committee Kamal Nath represents the Mahakaushal region. Since there were several ministers from the Bundelkhand region in the previous cabinet, the area had a lot of influence.

The BJP will form a ministry, and the Congress will make appointments in the organisation. The leaders of these regions have begun to demand their representation in the ministry. Those who are associated with the Congress are demanding their share in the party organisation. In the previous government, the Mahakaushal did not get adequate representation, and there was only one minister of state from that area. Just before the election, another legislator from the region was inducted into the ministry, but both of them lost the election. Among the BJP leaders from the Mahakaushal region, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Ajay Bishnoi, Sampattia Uike and Ashok Rohani area waiting for some important assignments.

Similarly Congress leaders from the region, like Tarun Bhanot, Nakul Nath, Lakhan Gnahghoria and Omkar Singh Markam also want some responsible positions in the party. Both the parties have not yet give responsibilities to any leaders from Bundelkhand and Madhya Bharat. BJP legislators Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Harishankar Khatik, Brajendra Pratap Singh, Surendra Patwa, Vishwas Sarang and Prabhuram Choudhary are lobbying for ministerial berths. From the Congress, Yadvendra Singh, Alok Chaturvedi, Surendra Choudhary, PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Priyabrat Singh are searching for some important positions in the party.