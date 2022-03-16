Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Ashi Chouksey bags 2nd place in junior women category in National Shooting Selection Trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shooter Ashi Chouksey secured second position in 50-metre rifle three position shooting for junior women at National Shooting Selection Trials being held at State Shooting Academy in Goregaon here on Wednesday.

Swift Kaur from Punjab bagged the first position while Nischal from Haryana got the third position at the junior trials. Madhya Pradesh’s Nupur Kumawat finished 6th in the same. The trials for both junior and senior women were held on Wednesday.

In the senior women's competition of 50m rifle three position, Gayatri N bagged first place. Swift Kaur from Punjab secured second and West Bengal's Ayushi Poddar got third position in senior trials. MP State Shooting Academy's shooter Aashi Chouksey secured 6th position in this category.

In the 25m Sports Pistol Women Senior Event, Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar bagged first position, Maharashtra's Rahi Sarnobat got second and Haryana's Ridham Sangwan secured third position.

Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan clinched first place and her state mate Olympian Manu Bhaker got second place in 25m Pistol Junior Women event under the selection trial-2. Delhi's Namya Kapoor secured third place in the category.

Today’s matches:

Trial-2

Final matches of 10m Air Rifle Main event: Senior, Junior and Youth categories

Final matches of 50 meter rifle 3P: Women and Junior Women category stage part 1 and 2.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:52 PM IST