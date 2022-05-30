Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School of Drama to hold final selection workshop from June 7

MP School of Drama building |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final selection workshop for admission to the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama will be held at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city from June 7-10.

Director of the school, Tikam Joshi, said that 80 candidates from across the country have been selected for the final workshop. The selections were made in the six-day preliminary selection workshop held earlier this month.

Experts from the field of theatre will assess the talent of the candidates and on the basis of that 26 candidates will be picked for admission.

The school conducts a year-long diploma course in theatre, for which the last date for receipt of applications was April 15. The school received around 300 applications from across the country. Of them, nearly 255 applicants were called for the preliminary workshops.

The panel of judges in the preliminary selection workshops included Rajkamal Nayak, Uday Sahane, Saroj Sharma, Yogendra Choubey and Puneet Vikram Trivedi. They found 80 candidates suitable for the final workshop.

A different panel of judges will be constituted for the four-day final selection workshop, Joshi added.