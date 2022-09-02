Bhopal: Madhav National Park gets ready for tiger reintroduction

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing at Madhav National Park in Shivpuri for tiger reintroduction plan.Forest department officers said that National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given permission of shifting tigers to Madhav National Park. The national park which currently has no tiger population now is likely to get the big cat this winter. In the first attempt, three tigers will be brought to Madhav National Park and thereafter two will be shifted.

Speaking to Free Press, the park assistant director Anil Soni said that tiger reintroduction was underway. “We are hoping to get tigers by December. At least one pair of tigers including male and female is expected in the initial phase,” he said.

Once the tiger arrives under reintroduction plan, Madhav National Park is expected to see more flow of tourists.

When contacted, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) JS Chauhan the total five tigers will be shifted to Madhav National Park. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its permission in this regard. It will be in the winter season that tiger’s will be shifted to the Park.

Most probably, tigers which often venture into the Bhopal outskirts from nearby jungle are likely to be translocated. Likewise, tigers of Panna Tiger Reserve or Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (Umaria), which frequently moves out of buffer zone, are also potential tigers to be selected for translocation to Madhav National Park. In the first attempt, three tigers will be brought to Madhav National Park and later two more will be shifted, said the official.