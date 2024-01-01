Bhopal: Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh Assumes Command Of Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh took over as the 28th General Officer Commanding of Sudarshan Chakra Corps here on Monday. He took the charge from Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, Sena Medal. Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh was commissioned into 62 Cavalry of Armoured Corps in December 1989. He is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. In a career spanning over 34 years, he played active combat roles in the Army.

The General has a distinct service profile, having attended prestigious courses including Defence Services Staff Course in Wellington, Higher Command Course in Mhow and National Defence Course in New Delhi. He brings with him vast experience of varied military theatres ranging from desert to counter terrorism operations.

Sanchi varisty shifts to new building

Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies has been shifted to new building on the first day of New Year. The new venue of varsity is spread across 120 acres in Salamatpur. Vice-chancellor Professor Baidyanath Labh and registrar Professor Alkesh Chaturvedi entered the new premises by following Vedic and Buddhist traditions. Academic and administrative offices have been shifted to Metriyi Girls Hostel.

The classes have been also shifted to hostel temporarily. Along with this, library and exam branches have been shifted to the hostel. The remaining portion of new premises will be handed over to the varsity in next 6 months.