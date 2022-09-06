Bhopal: Lord Ganesh in dancing posture first ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of September at IGRMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Rajasthani miniature painting of Lord Ganesh in dancing posture is the first ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month on the official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The museum collected the exhibit from the community of folk of Rajasthan in 1998.

Director, IGRMS, Praveen Kumar Mishra said that the painting depicts Lord Ganesh, the deity of good fortune in a dancing posture. His divinity and prowess is portrayed with four hands holding a pasha (noose) and a conch shell in the upper right and left hand respectively. The lower hands are dancing mudras. A little mouse sitting in front of his legs is elegantly illustrated, he said.

The Rajasthani miniatures are painted on handmade paper using natural colours made from minerals, vegetables, precious stones and using a squirrel-hair brush.

The themes largely include Krishna Leela, religious preachings, the great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, Ritu Chitra etc. This colourful handmade painting elaborates the delicate brush work and individual identity of the painter, Mishra added.

Visitors can see this exhibit on the official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=8925) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter pages of the museum under the exhibition which began from Monday (September 5).