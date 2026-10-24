 Bhopal LoP Umang Singhar Alleges MLA Fund Corruption, Claims ₹60,000 Water Tanker Costs ₹2.5 Lakh Under Government Rates
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Bhopal LoP Umang Singhar Alleges MLA Fund Corruption, Claims ₹60,000 Water Tanker Costs ₹2.5 Lakh Under Government Rates

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged corruption in MLA fund spending, claiming water tankers costing ₹60,000 in the market were priced at ₹2.5 lakh under government rates. Addressing a Bhopal press conference, he questioned inflated Schedule of Rates, procurement practices and alleged misuse of public money by officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
Bhopal LoP Umang Singhar Alleges MLA Fund Corruption, Claims ₹60,000 Water Tanker Costs ₹2.5 Lakh Under Government Rates
Bhopal LoP Umang Singhar Alleges MLA Fund Corruption, Claims ₹60,000 Water Tanker Costs ₹2.5 Lakh Under Government Rates | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging corruption in the implementation of MLA funds, the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Friday accused officials of inflating rates under the Schedule of Rates (SOR), claiming that a water tanker available in the market for Rs 60,000 has to be sanctioned at Rs 2.5 lakh through the MLA fund.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Friday, Singhar alleged that inflated government rates were causing losses to public money.

“Corporators, presidents and mayors are accused of corruption, whereas the actual corruption is being facilitated by officials through inflated SOR rates.

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The rates have been increased and the money is going into the pockets of officials,” Singhar said.

Targeting the government system and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, Singhar questioned why elected representatives were not allowed to procure items directly from the market when products meeting government specifications were available at much lower prices.

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