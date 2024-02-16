Bhopal: LoP Taking Proposal Worth Rs 5cr From Each Legislator Of Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar has sought proposals for development work worth Rs 5 crore from each legislator of the Congress. Singhar will hand over these proposals to the government. The government has taken proposals for development work worth Rs 15 crore from the BJP legislators and from the MPs worth Rs 50 crore. The Congress protested against it and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

The Congress called it a discrimination against the opposition. Afterwards Singhar held a meeting with Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the issue. The government resolved the issue saying that a proposal for development work worth Rs 5 crore will be taken from each Congress legislator. Now, the LoP is collecting those proposals.

According to a legislator Ramniwas Rawat, the Congress MLAs are handing over proposals to Singhar. The problem is that there is no money for development work, he said. According to Rawat, another question is the whether the development work proposed by the Congress legislators will be accepted or not. There may be some hopes only after the proposals of some legislators are accepted, Rawat said.