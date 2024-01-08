Bhopal: Lokrang 2024 To Open With Dance Drama On Sant Raidas | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dance drama, Sant Raidas, based on philosophy of 13th-century poet Raidas will be main event of Lokrang-2024. Film and theatre artiste Govind Namdev from Mumbai will be the narrator. President’s Award winner and actor Ramchandra Singh will play the role of Sant Raidas, which will be staged on the inaugural day.

The five-day programme organised by state culture department will begin on Republic Day (January 26) and end on Martyr's Day (January 30) at Ravindra Bhavan. Over 100 artistes will perform to depict the spiritual journey of Raidas (also known as Ravidas) who fought against caste-based discrimination and stood for formless God.

Directed by Suman Saha from Kolkata with Krishna Roy from Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) as the music director, 18 compositions penned by the saint will be part of 70-minute show. About 30 people from city’s slums will play the role of disciples and neighbours of Raidas. This is for the first time in history of fest that non-artistes from slums and will play roles. It will lend authenticity to production, Saha told Free Press.

Malwi folk dance, kathak and some experimental movements have been introduced in it. BOX Folk dances and more .. Besides dance drama, folk and tribal dances of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, UP and Odisha will be staged under Dharohar at 6.30 pm from January 27 to 29.

The traditional homes of nomadic tribes including Nats, Jogi, Gadia Lohar and Raibari will be another attraction of Lokrang. Puppet shows, malkhambh, behrupiya and Natkala will be presented for children under Ullas. Shilp Mela will feature 300 stalls showcasing handloom and handicraft items. Under Swad, nearly 15 stalls offering traditional tribal and regional cuisine will be set up.